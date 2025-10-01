Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Hit Ray J With Lawsuit For Alleged Defamation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
This latest lawsuit against Ray J alleges that he's been "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship" with Kim Kardashian.

Ray J has said some wild things about the Kardashians over the years, and now, they've decided to take legal action. TMZ reports that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner have filed a lawsuit against him for alleged defamation. In the lawsuit, they allege that the "One Wish" performer is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

News of the lawsuit comes just a few days after Ray J alleged that a massive RICO case against the Kardashians is imminent. "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he alleged during a livestream with Chrisean Rock. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

This earned a prompt response from Alex Spiro. He called Ray J's claims "false and defamatory," and noted that they could result in a lawsuit. Clearly, he wasn't kidding.

Ray J Lawsuit
House Of BET - Day 2
Ray J speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure" panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Reportedly, the suit also mentons his appearance in the Tubi documentary "United States vs. Sean Combs." In the doc, he said, "If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

In the past, Ray J has accused the Kardashian family of fraud, trying to destroy his career, and more. Back in 2022, he even alleged that they had something to do with the leak of his infamous sex tape with Kim.

They vehemently deny this. Jenner even took a polygraph test during an episode of the Late Late Show that same year. In response, Ray J alleged that the individual who administered the polygraph was not a real polygraph examiner.

