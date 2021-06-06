racketeering
- MusicCardi B Comes Up In Star Brim's Gang Trial For RacketeeringThe "godmother" of the 5-9 Brims gang pled guilty to these charges and seeks no prison time for them, citing her other endeavors.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCasanova Receives 15-Year Prison SentenceCasanova had previous asked for leniency.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly Must Undergo Sexual Disorder Treatment, No Contact With Minors Upon ReleaseJudge Donnelly attached strict conditions to R. Kelly's 30-year prison sentence. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Attorney Calls RICO Charge "Inappropriate"R. Kelly's lawyer plans to appeal his sentence. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking & RacketeeringAfter being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly To Be Sentenced For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering CrimesR. Kelly is facing 25 years in prison for his sex trafficking and racketeering conviction. By Aron A.
- CrimeCasanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering Charges: DetailsCasanova has been incarcerated since December of 2020.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Cuts Ties With Legal Team And Hires Bill Cosby's AttorneyR.Kelly cut ties with his original Chicago legal team this past Wednesday and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean's to help appeal his conviction. By Brianna Lawson
- GramCasanova Pleads With His "Important Friends" For Help: "I Feel Defeated"He has been incarcerated for almost a year and says he has "exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby’s Former Attorney To Help Challenge Racketeering Conviction: ReportHigh-profile New York attorney Jennifer Bonjean helped get Bill Cosby out of prison earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly Found Guilty In Sex Trafficking & Racketeering CaseR. Kelly has been found guilty on all counts in his federal sex trafficking case in New York.By Aron A.
- CrimeHotboii Turns Himself In On RICO ChargesThe rapper was one of almost three dozen gang members charged with racketeering in Florida this month.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTwo Of Casanova's Co-Defendants Are Gearing Up To Plead GuiltyStephen "Chino" Hugh and Jordan "Flow" Ingram are facing long prison sentences.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFlorida Rapper 9lokkNine Arrested On RICO Charges: Report9lokkNine was reportedly arrested this morning on racketeering charges.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeYFN Lucci Gives Update On His Case: "I Am Still Incarcerated"YFN Lucci shares his first update since surrendering to authorities in a gang racketeering case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci's Lawyer On His Indictment: "It's A Little Bit Ridiculous"The rapper's lawyer spoke out about his client recently being named in a massive racketeering indictment. By Madusa S.