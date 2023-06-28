Casanova has been behind bars for quite some time now. Back in 2020, he was arrested on racketeering and narcotics charges that typically come with some hefty punishments. Overall, Casanova has been fairly active in terms of speaking out from behind bars. Moreover, just last year, he ultimately plead guilty to narcotics and racketeering conspiracy. Since then, he has been awaiting his sentencing. He even wrote a letter to the judge, where he hoped for leniency as he looked to renounce his former life.

“I am telling you and anyone that will listen that I wanted out before I was arrested and I am out. I’ve learned through my music career that people will listen and that I don’t need to associate myself with a gang to succeed. I don’t need to associate with a gang even if I don’t succeed,” the rapper wrote. “While I have been in here I lost my father to cancer. While I put on that strong facade, all I wanted to do was end it. Surviving on Rikers Island and upstate correctional facilities were not easy with racial and gang tension and violence at its height.”

Casanova Gets 188 Months

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Casanova attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

Unfortunately, it is now being reported by multiple outlets that Casanova has been sentenced to 188 months in prison. This ruling comes from the bench of U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern. Overall, Casanova will now have to spend over 15 years in prison. This all comes during reports of violence within the correctional system. As we previously reported, Casanova had been beaten while in jail and was left bloody. His lawyer claims his life has been in danger ever since renouncing his previous gang affiliation.

Moving forward, it is going to be a long and difficult road for the artist. Hopefully, he is able to find strength during this difficult time. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

