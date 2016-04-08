narcotics
- Pop CultureMatthew Perry 911 Audio Released, No Illegal Drugs Found At Late Actor's HomeDispatchers referenced drowning while police found no narcotics at Perry's home.By Ben Mock
- MusicCasanova Receives 15-Year Prison SentenceCasanova had previous asked for leniency.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeFather Arrested After 5-Year-Old Brings Drugs To School That Make Him “Feel Like Spider-Man”The child told his teacher that the white-powdered substance had superhero-like effects.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Bari Slapped With "2 Felonies" Over Pennsylvania Drug BustThe plot thickens for A$AP Bari's November drug bust. By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Crew Member Mel Murda Hit With Additional Drug Charges: ReportThings aren't looking good for Tekashi 6ix9ine or his crew.By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo Drug Lord Trial's Massive Security Set To Shut Down Brooklyn BridgeThe trial will be one of the most expensive proceedings in US history.By Zaynab
- LifeAnthony Bourdain Didn't Have Any Narcotics In His System When He DiedFrench Officials released some salient information about Bourdain's passing. By David Saric
- EntertainmentOrlando Brown's Horrific Raven-Symoné Tattoo On Full Display In Unhappy MugshotOrlando Brown was arrested... again.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMother of 5 Detained At U.S. Border In Attempt To Smuggle Drugs Worth $1 MillionThat's a lot of narcotics. By David Saric
- SocietyMan Charged With Trafficking Enough Fentanyl To Kill 10 Million PeopleAuthorities were able to seize this massive amount of opioids By David Saric
- NewsFat Trel Arrested For DWI & Narcotics Distribution In VirginiaFat Trel has been arrested again. And the charges look even more serious. By Angus Walker