Jackboy Arrested On Felony Drugs & Weapons Charges: What We Know

Florida rapper Jackboy, also known as Pierre Delince, has unfortunately found himself in trouble with the law again. Only a few months ago, the rapper was put behind bars on burglary charges. On Tuesday night, the rapper encountered a new legal hurdle following a traffic stop in Port St. Lucie. The incident led to his arrest on multiple felony drug and weapons charges. Here's what we know about the situation.

Read More: Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship

The Arrest

The events leading to Jackboy's arrest unfolded when two Port St. Lucie police detectives conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Suburban driven by Delince. The detectives noticed several infractions, including excessively tinted windows and the smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Additionally, The "Havin My Way" rapper's actions, such as using FaceTime while driving and evading the police after a stoplight, aroused suspicion.

Upon pulling over the Suburban, the detectives observed a handgun inside the vehicle. Given that Delince was a convicted felon with a suspended driver's license, they promptly took him into custody. A subsequent search of the SUV revealed further incriminating evidence, including a loaded Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine, marijuana, and cannabis-related products.

Charges & Allegations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jackboy attends the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Delince, aged 26, faces a litany of charges, including possession of a weapon by a felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, as well as multiple misdemeanors. Additionally, he was found to have violated an active protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms due to a prior incident.

Read More: Kodak Black & Jackboy‘s Feud Leads To Fatal Shooting, Police Claim

Evidence Uncovered

The search of Delince's vehicle yielded significant evidence against him. Besides the loaded handgun and marijuana, authorities discovered various cannabis products, including vape pens and THC-infused drinks. The presence of drug paraphernalia further solidified the case against him.

Legal Ramifications

As a documented gang member with a history of criminal activity, Delince's legal situation is complex. In addition to the charges related to firearms and drug possession, he faces consequences for driving with a suspended license and violating a court order. Presently, he is being held without bond at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Conclusion

Jackboy's arrest underscores the intersection of celebrity culture and criminal justice. Despite his fame as a rapper with millions of Instagram followers, he finds himself entangled in serious legal trouble. The case serves as a reminder of the repercussions individuals face when allegedly engaging in unlawful activities, irrespective of their social status. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile case.

[Via][Via]