Florida Police
- CrimeFlorida Police Announce Huge Fentanyl Raid, Enough To Kill 1.5 Million AdultsIn addition to 3 kilos of fentanyl, authorities seized over 6,000 counterfeit pills laced with the lethal drug and 1.26 kilos of cocaine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBrian Laundrie Allegedly Committed Suicide Before Manhunt Began, According To Florida PoliceThe FBI confirmed that remains found back in October belonged to Laundrie.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFlorida Police Officer Suspended After Kneeling On Black Man's NeckA Florida police officer has been put on leave after a video surfaced showing him kneeling on the back of a black man's neck circulated online.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBody Cam Footage Shows Florida Cop Arresting 6-Year Old Girl Crying For HelpIn a shocking viral clip, a Florida cop can be seen arresting a 6-year old girl at her school.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAntonio Brown Surrenders To Police, Remains In Custody: ReportHe faces a number of charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black's Team Accuses Florida Police Of Racial Profiling In Gun Case: ReportKodak Black's legal team believes the rapper was targeted because he's young, black and successful.By Aron A.
- SocietyCelebrities Want "#JusticeForLucca" After Video Of Teen Goes ViralThe video shows the teen bleeding from the face after an officer punched him in the head.By Erika Marie
- SocietyFlorida Police Seize Heroin Stamped With Donald Trump's FaceFlorida Police intercepted nearly 5,500 packs of heroin stamped with Donald Trump's Face.By hnhh