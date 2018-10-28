weapons
- LifeBlueface Serving 24 Months Suspended Sentence For Strip Club Shooting, Will Go To Prison If Seen Around GunsThe father of three was in court today, where a judge told him, "you're playing with your liberty."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeWeapons Seized During Polo G's Arrest Revealed In Leaked PhotoPolo's attorney, Bradford Cohen, continues to maintain his client's innocence.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsEx-Laker Trevor Ariza Receives Restraining Order From Wife, Turns Over WeaponsBree Anderson provided the court with a series of photos showcasing her sustained bruises.By Diya Singhvi
- PoliticsHouse Of Representatives Vote To Ban Assault-Style Weapons, Bill Headed To SenateThe final vote was 217-213, but it is not expected to get pass the Senate.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicTwista Promotes Gun Education, Hopes It Will Prevent ViolenceThe Rap icon and firearm trainer hosts The Gun Camp where he educates people on gun use and safety.By Erika Marie
- GramBobby Shmurda Says Rappers Need To Stop Touting Guns In Videos Because They Don't Use ThemShmurda is all about people having a good time and enjoying their freedom these days.By Erika Marie
- Crime9 Suspects Charged For Gun Trafficking Weapons Used In Blixky Gang VideosThe DOJ has charged nine suspects for gun trafficking for weapons from Blixky Gang videos.By Cole Blake
- GramQuavo Flexes Gears Of War-Inspired FirearmQuavo seems to have been playing a lot of XBOX recently.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump Says "Vicious Dogs" & "Ominous Weapons" Waiting For White House ProtestorsDonald Trump warns protesters what would have happened had they breached the White House gates.By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's New Video Could Land Him In Huge TroubleYoungBoy Never Broke Again might be facing charges for holding firearms in his new music video since he is not legally allowed to carry weapons as a felon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black's Fingerprints, Porsche & 9mm Gun Linked To March ShootingThe Feds have Kodak Black on his back foot.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Tour Bus Raid: All Charges Dropped & Entourage Released From JailKodak Black's entourage is reportedly off the hook.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder: History Of Domestic Violence UncoveredEric Holder is preparing a mental health defense in the buildup to the inevitable.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Found Guilty On All CountsEl Chapo will be facing a life sentence. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Xan Gun Threats In St. Louis: Police Launch Investigation Into SuspectThe St. Louis Police Department pulls VladHQ's file.By Devin Ch