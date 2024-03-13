Jackboy Arrested And Hit With Felony Weapon And Drug Charges

Florida rapper Jackboy is now facing some pretty serious charges following an overnight arrest. According to CBS 12 News in Florida the rapper was pulled over in Port St. Lucie last night. Police claim that he was pulled because his windows were too tinted and they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. They also claim that they witnessed him call someone on FaceTime while driving before eventually stopping his car. They pulled over the rapper, whose real name is Pierre Delince just after 11 pm.

The police account continues, claiming that one of the detectives knew Jackboy was a convicted felon driving with a suspended license. They used that as cause to search the van where they report finding a glock-19 with an extended magazine that was loaded. They also claim to have found quantities of marijuana and cannabis-related products. Delince was taken into custody and hit with counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, as well as multiple misdemeanors. Check out the police's original report on his arrest below.

Jackboy Arrested After Overnight Traffic Stop

Jackboy is no stranger to trouble with the law, even in just the past few months. It was just in September when he was last arrested, though on much less severe charges. He was hit with allegations of burglary and cyber stalking following some kind of domestic dispute. Back in December, the rapper's brother was shot multiple times in front of his home and left in serious condition.

Despite early reports when the story broke Jackboy himself was uninjured in the incident. Earlier this month police claimed that the beef he had with Kodak Black was the root cause of a different fatal shooting neither were involved in. What do you think of Jackboy being arrested with cannabis products and a loaded gun after a traffic stop? Do you think he could face serious time behind bars for the offenses? Let us know in the comment section below.

