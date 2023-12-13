Jackboy's Brother Shot, Rapper Uninjured Despite Previous Reports

Earlier this morning, Jackboy's brother was reportedly shot multiple times outside of his Florida home. He was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital, and is now said to be in "serious" condition. The suspect, who's not yet been identified, fled the scene in a vehicle. Previous reports suggested that Jackboy had been shot, but the artist told Urban Islandz that it was his sibling shortly after the news began to circulate.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a young adult male was in his driveway when the suspect approached him and shot him several times," local authorities shared on Facebook. "This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community," they also added. "Please avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence." It remains unclear what prompted the shooting.

Jackboy's Brother In "Serious" Condition

Fans are hoping that Jackboy's brother will make a full recovery following the attack. As for the former Kodak Black affiliate, he recently found himself in some hot water after rapper Lexxstasy accused him of domestic violence. “He would beat the sh*t out of me," she alleged on Instagram Live. "Spit on me, made me sit in the shower butt-a** naked with a fan on, in a sixty-degree house. [He] would make me suck d*ck or f*ck him after he beat my a** bloody, bruised, eyes damn near shut."

The performer later insisted that their relationship was "not like Chrisean [Rock] and Blueface." This prompted a fiery response from Chrisean, who made it clear that she didn't appreciate the reference. "Jack boy shut yo ugly a** up," she responded. "What I got to with you beating ya b*tch up if I was her both of us would have black eyes not just her with ya small a** n ya dreads would be pulled out … and dats ain’t how u say my name either tf." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

