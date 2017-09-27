Critical condition
- MusicJackboy's Brother Shot, Rapper Uninjured Despite Previous ReportsAuthorities claim that Jackboy's sibling is in "serious" condition.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Mota In Critical Condition After Memphis Shooting: ReportThe local MC was shot in the city's Oakhaven section on Thursday night, an incident which claimed one fatality and is still under investigation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSpotemGottem Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot 5 TimesSpotemGottem is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting on Thursday night.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeLil Reese Among Three Men Shot In Chicago: ReportTwo of the men are reportedly in critical condition. By Aron A.
- RandomWomen Shot During Storming Of The Capitol In Critical Condition: ReportA woman who was shot during the storming of the Capitol is reportedly now in critical condition. By Madusa S.
- SportsFlorida Star Keyontae Johnson Collapses During GameKeyontae Johnson is reportedly in "critical but stable condition" after being taken to the hospital.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHip-Hop Mourns King Von, Dead At 26Following the news of King Von's death at 26, many of his fellow rappers offered condolences and prayers on social media. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Stresses Social Distancing As COVID-19 Impacts His FamilyMeek Mill urged his followers to practice social distancing and stay home, suggesting his uncle may be in critical condition with coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicHip-Hop Legend Eric B.’s Daughter Seriously Injured In Car Accident: ReportEric B’s daughter is in critical condition after suffering severe neck and spine fractures in a car crash this weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeRapper Casino Jizzle In Critical Condition Following Chuck E. Cheese ShootingRobert Tunstall is expected to be okay. By Chantilly Post
- FootballNFL's Terrelle Pryor In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In His Apartment: ReportTerrell Pryor was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in his apartment last night in Pittsburgh.By Kevin Goddard
- GramLil Reese Hits Instagram Live After His Release From HospitalLil Reese seems to be doing okay following the shooting that reportedly left him in critical condition.By Aron A.
- Society10-Month-Old Baby Shot After Child's Mother Rejected Man At PartyPolice identified Marcos Echartea as the shooter. He has since been arrested.By Aron A.
- MusicJimmy Wopo Dead Following Double Shooting In PittsburghR.I.P. Jimmy Wopo.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Has Reportedly Been Shot, Found "Without A Pulse"XXXTentacion has reportedly been shot; his current condition is unknown.By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyIndiana Middle School Shooting Suspect In Custody, Two People HospitalizedThe latest in a string of school shootings. By David Saric
- SocietyEric Garner Daughter Hospitalized Following Heart AttackThe daughter of the victim of police brutality, Eric Garner, is currently in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.By Rose Lilah
- MusicYoung Dolph Reportedly In Critical But Stable Condition After ShootingYoung Dolph's condition has been updated.By Matt F