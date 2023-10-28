Big Mota In Critical Condition After Memphis Shooting: Report

Local Memphis rapper Big Mota is currently fighting for his life in a hospital following a deadly shooting, AllHipHop reports. Moreover, the incident took place on Thursday night (October 26) in the city's Oakhaven section, and local police provided more details and elaborations. Upon their response, they found a car with more than a dozen bullet holes in it, which the rapper and the other victim were assumedly in at the time of the altercation. Unfortunately, the other victim did not recover from their wounds, and authorities pronounced them deceased the following morning. On the other hand, Big Mota went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, in which he supposedly remains as of writing this article.

However, there are conflicting reports on his status online, so take this report with a tiny grain of salt. At press time, law enforcement officials previously declared that a motive behind the shooting is still unclear. During their investigation, they will hopefully understand if someone targeted Big Mota or if this was a more impromptu situation. Unfortunately for the city of Memphis, the worlds of crime and rap music have had far too much fatal crossover, resulting in a lot of pain around the community.

Big Mota Shooting: Watch Local News Coverage & Updates Below

Regardless, Big Mota certainly made his mark in the local scene before this, a legacy and impact that hopefully doesn't fade and that, more importantly, he will be able to return to if all goes well concerning his status. Through his mixtape Mota This, Mota That!, he caught some steam and started to build some recognition through more high-profile collabs, too. The Tennessee artist worked Kevin Gates, Snootie Wild, and other stars. We wish him a speedy recovery, no further violent incidents, and more success, satisfaction, and safety in his life and career.

Meanwhile, this is sadly the latest in a series of violence that results in lost lives within the Memphis scene. The same can be said in other areas, of course- and that's not meant to minimize any city or state's experience with this- but it seems like this community is particularly pained. Whether it's Blac Youngsta's brother's tragic passing or the void left behind in Young Dolph's wake, we hope that events like these undergo, if not a complete disappearance, at least a conversation about what needs to be done to prevent this from continuing. For more news and the latest updates on Big Mota and Memphis rap, stick around on HNHH.

