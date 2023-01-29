NLE Choppa organized a peaceful protest in his home city of Memphis to call for justice for Tyre Nichols. Moreover, he is one of many artists using their platform to honor the late Tyre’s memory and demand humane treatment from law enforcement. Furthermore, Choppa made the call to gather on Twitter and shared his experience on social platforms.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: NLE Choppa attends I Will Graduate Day 2022 at Barclays Center on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“#SkateForTyre 4687 Cottonwood Rd At 2PM,” the rapper wrote. “Let’s Do Something Peaceful And Loving For Something Tyre Loved To Do #SPREADTHIS #MEMPHIS #901.” On TikTok, he posted a compilation of the event. “I Came Across This Video Of Tyre Skating So I Wanted To Dedicate A SKATE In The Streets For Him,” he wrote.

#SkateForTyre 4687 Cottonwood Rd

At 2PM. Let’s Do Something Peaceful And Loving For Something Tyre Loved To Do #SPREADTHIS #MEMPHIS #901 💜 pic.twitter.com/JzrQaqHM2f — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 28, 2023

Later, videos from the gathering show the 20-year-old with a group of community members. As they march, they chant “No justice, no peace, we gon’ skate for Tyre” and “Skate for Tyre, skate for Tyre.” After police officers beat Nichols at a traffic stop, people shared videos of him skating to celebrate his life while demanding justice for his loss.

Also, the “Shotta Flow” artist published a video to social media addressing the situation and handling grief in times like these. Additionally, he shared his thoughts on footage spreading of the incident online that elaborate on his video.

“I’ll never respect how footage is released of something so gruesome to keep people vibrating in the state of fear, anger, and hate!” he tweeted. “It should be way more respect for his innocent soul and even his FAMILY. What happened to rest in “PEACE” SMFH !! #RIPTyreNichols.”

I’ll never respect how footage is released of something so gruesome to keep people vibrating in the state of fear, anger, and hate! It should be way more respect for his innocent soul and even his FAMILY. What happened to rest in “PEACE” SMFH !! #RIPTyreNichols — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 27, 2023

Furthermore, videos of the protest also show two armed men in all-black, seemingly members of law enforcement or security. While it’s unclear why he was there, he did not disturb the protest in these clips as Choppa rolled a skateboard beside him. Also, the rapper shared his appreciation for those present at the gathering.

“I wanna thank y’all for coming out here and being a part of something,” he told the crowd. “I know it’s hard, it’s hard for us to all come together. It’s kind of sad and tragic for us to get like this. But be grateful for it, I’m grateful for it, for everybody being together. I just want to thank y’all for being a part of this. You’re standing for something, everybody here standing for something. So I appreciate y’all for coming.”

Overall, what do you think of NLE Choppa’s peaceful protest honoring Tyre Nichols? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest on Tyre Nichols and the community fighting for justice and his memory.

Rest In Peace Tyre Nichols.