police violence
- PoliticsNLE Choppa Organizes Peaceful Protest In Memphis Over Death Of Tyre NicholsThe Memphis MC used his social media platforms to bring people together in his home city to protest Tyre Nichols' unjust passing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeCop Who Killed Daunte Wright Gets Hit With Additional Manslaughter ChargeThe officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright is being hit with an additional manslaughter charge.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsVideo Shows Mentally Ill Black Man Died After Being Tasered & Pepper Sprayed In CustodyAuthorities in South Carolina have released jail footage showing that a mentally ill black man, who died in custody, was tased multiple times before his death.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsProsecutor Who Claimed Adam Toledo Was Armed Is Placed On LeaveThe Chicago prosecutor who claimed Adam Toldeo was armed has been placed on leave.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTennessee Woman Killed By Police Officer After Parking Lot ShootoutThe woman was pulled over because the cop noticed that the owner of the vehicle she was driving had several outstanding arrest warrants in his name, although he was not in the car at the time.By hnhh
- Pop CultureJacob Blake Recalls Being Shot In The Back By Police In Front Of His KidsIn an interview, Blake details his experience and what he said to his children immediately after being shot.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJAY-Z Offers To Pay Fees For Those Protesting Police-Shooting Of Alvin ColeThe billionaire mogul offered to cover the legal fines of peaceful protestors bemoaning the death of a black teen at the hands of police. By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeLA Deputies Hold Black Teens Who Had Been Attacked With A Knife At GunpointThe LA Sheriff's department is facing criticism for their protocols after they held three teenagers at gunpoint last week. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLaToya Ratlieff Speaks Out After Police Shoots Her In The Face During ProtestLaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face with rubber bullets at a Florida protest and she is unsure if she will regain vision in her right eye.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJoe Rogan Says What Derek Chauvin Did To George Floyd Was "Torture"Joe Rogan hosted Krystal and Saagar of The Hill on his podcast, where they delved deep into America politics and more. By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsMinneapolis Police Union Chief Bob Kroll Championing For Officers Who Killed George FloydKroll plans to fight for the jobs of cops who murdered George Floyd. By Madusa S.
- SocietyPolice Officer Shoots & Kills Unarmed 18-Year-Old Teen: Report#BlackLivesMatterBy Aida C.