Blac Youngsta’s Brother’s Murder: U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For Suspect

Authorities are still on the hunt for the lead suspect in Blac Youngsta's brother's murder in Memphis, Tennessee. Moreover, Tomanuel Benson passed away after the suspect, Randy Ewing, allegedly struck him in a shooting at a gas station in August. While police identified the suspected individual and released pictures of him, as well, they seem no closer to finding the man and potentially closing this case. As such, U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5K reward to whoever can locate Ewing or provide information crucial to his arrest. They announced this incentive on Wednesday (September 6), and hopefully it brings the Benson family closer to justice.

Furthermore, this struggle in finding Ewing seems multi-faceted on behalf of law enforcement. For example, Marshals maintained that he has two active warrants in Shelby County: one for attempted murder in the second degree and one for violating sex offender registry mandates from earlier convictions. Considering this danger and history, officials are hard at work trying everything they can to track him down as fast as possible. Unfortunately and tragically, this tragedy and subsequent manhunt is something Blac Youngsta is no stranger to.

Read More: Blac Youngsta’s Brother Reportedly Killed In Memphis Shooting

Blac Youngsta Performing In Atlanta

The rapper lost brothers before; one in 2016 and one in 2019. After Tomanuel passed, he wrote a pained message on his social media to honor him. "I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up,” Blac Youngsta expressed on his Instagram Story. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old also released a project titled Blac Sheep 2, seemingly dedicated to his fallen brother. Even though this is a saddening point of Youngsta's life, it seems he still wants to keep memory and legacy alive through his art. Hopefully he and his family can get at least a little closure on Tomanuel's passing within time. Stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blac Youngsta.

Read More: Blac Youngsta Mourns The Loss Of His Brother: “Life Will Never Be The Same”

[via]