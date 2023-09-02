Blac Youngsta Seemingly Releases A Tribute Album To His Late Brother With “Blac Sheep 2”

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta is currently going through an extremely tough time in his life. He is still grieving the loss of his late brother Tomanuel Benson a few weeks ago. Tomanuel was reportedly shot by a man named Randy Ewing according to the Memphis Police Department at a gas station. It is still not official that it was Ewing, but he is the main suspect. Additionally, authorities still brought forth charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Even with a lot going on in Youngsta’s life, he is still in the headspace to release new material. That is why he just put out his sequel to his second 2023 project Blac Sheep. Blac Sheep 2 comes just four months later and contains 15 tracks, equaling a runtime of 42 minutes and 26 seconds. There are also no features here, just like the first Blac Sheep. However, there is more sentiment on this record, as quite a few tracks reference the recent tragic event of his lost brother.

Listen To Blac Sheep 2 By Blac Youngsta

For example, the closing song “Too Far” features Youngsta talking about moving carefully but also dangerously. In the outro to the track, he says, “Keep your motherf****n’ head down, keep your head up n**** no matter what goin’ on.” He continues, “Be careful out here / Stay dangerous and be safe at the same time / Be smart move wise Blac Sheep.” This seems to be a reference to the Instagram story he shared moments after the passing, “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise.” It is not confirmed that this is partially a tribute to his family member, but with messages on tracks like this one, it is hard to deny that he was inspired to write some lyrics about it.

It is not confirmed that this is partially a tribute to his family member, but with messages on tracks like this one, it is hard to deny that he was inspired to write some lyrics about it. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Blac Youngsta, his family and friends during this hard time.

Blac Sheep 2 Tracklist:

Tryna Relax Count Up No Reason Mosh Pit Ever Since Straight Line Majic Trick Behind The Wheel No Sympanthy What You On Handyman Telescope Play With Her Gone In One Day Too Far

