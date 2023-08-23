New Photo Shows Person Of Interest In Murder Of Blac Youngsta’s Brother

Blac Youngsta and his family were hit with tragedy recently, after it was revealed that the rapper’s younger brother was the victim of a deadly shooting. The murder of Tomanuel Benson took place at a gas station in Memphis last week, leaving police searching for who’s responsible. According to witnesses, a man in in a passing vehicle was the shooter, but authorities had yet to zero in on a suspect. Now, however, Memphis Police have a very clear image of who they believe could be behind the attack, meaning that they’re closer than ever to bringing him to justice.

Sadly, this wasn’t the rapper’s first time losing a sibling. Blac Youngsta lost his brother Ronnie B back in 2016, as well as his other brother HeavyChampTD in 2019. Following news of Benson’s passing, he took to social media to share a message about the loss. “I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up,” he wrote. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.”

Social Media Users Fear For Person Of Interest’s Safety

Tomanuel Benson has been identified as the man who was shot and killed at a gas station in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.



This is still an ongoing investigation, but MPD released the following photo as a person of interest.https://t.co/gGWosJP63p — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) August 22, 2023

The Memphis Police Department has shared the image of the alleged murderer on social media, in hopes that it could get them some leads. The image has caused some controversy among users, however. Though it seems like this could be a promising step forward in solving the case, many are claiming that putting the image out could put the man’s life at risk. Police are urging those with any information on the man to come forward.

Amid the loss, Blac Youngsta has been met with an outpouring of support from friends and supporters. The motive behind Benson’s murder and his relationship to the person of interest is currently unknown. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blac Youngsta.

