Man Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder

Blac Youngsta's brother Tomanuel Benson was tragically shot and killed in August of last year, a case that saw little development in its immediate aftermath. However, that recently changed as authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Memphis for his alleged involvement in the shooting. For those unaware, the rapper's brother passed away after a shooting at a Memphis gas station. An investigation into the incident resulted in police naming Randy Darnell Ewing Jr. as a suspect, and warrants for his arrest emerged shortly after. This is the most recent development following a months-long manhunt that hadn't resulted in any concrete news up until this point.

Furthermore, Ewing Jr. received charges of second-degree murder, criminally attempted second-degree murder, violations of the sex offender registry law, and other firearm offense-related charges. U.S. Marshals worked with Memphis PD and Shelby County's Sheriff's Office to capture Blac Youngsta's brother's alleged killer after a short chase on Tuesday night (February 13), according to AllHipHop. They found Ewing Jr. while armed and treated him for his injuries sustained during the chase before transferring him to Shelby County Jail. Detectives and other authorities remain tight-lipped when it comes to possible motives.

Blac Youngsta Performing At The Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash In 2022

ATLANTA GA - JULY 16: Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo perform at Hot 07.9 Birthday Bash 2022 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this is how Blac Youngsta mourned his brother on social media. "I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "I'm Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I'm The Strongest Man N The World."

Still, the rapper has also done a lot in his career as of late to make sure he is tributing Tomanuel Benson in every facet of his life. For example, he seemed to dedicate one of his most recent projects, Blac Sheep 2, to his late brother, preserving their bond and this shock in his life in musical form. Hopefully this case continues to move forward at a brisk pace and picks things up very soon. For more news and the latest updates on Blac Youngsta and this tragic occurrence, keep checking in with HNHH.

