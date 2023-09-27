50 Cent Shouts Out Blac Youngsta After He Perfectly Played Off On-Stage Fall

No performer is so polished and buttoned up that they don't experience some kind of on-stage difficulties eventually. Even an artist like Beyonce proved that when her audio track cut out mid-song earlier this year. But like Bey, if someone is a veteran they can play the situation off well. Occasionally, things can go so smoothly that some fans may not even realize something went wrong in the first place. That seemed like the case when Blac Youngsta tripped and fell during a recent show and played it off perfectly.

The move Youngsta put on was so smooth that it caught the attention of another veteran performer. 50 Cent shared a clip of the slick move to Instagram to hype up the rapper's quick thinking. "Now this is what I call showmanship, 😆@blacyoungsta stayed in performance mode and kept the show rocking. LOL," 50 captioned his post. Blac Youngsta himself actually turned up in the comments to show some love back to 50 for the acknowledgment. Check out the entire post below.

50 Cent Praises Black Youngsta's Quick Thinking

50 Cent has been one of the loudest rappers in support of the WGA writer's strike that has been going on for months now. Recently, management from the WGA announced that the tentative agreement for a new deal had been reached and that the strike would be officially over soon. 50 celebrated the news with an Instagram post shouting out some of the various film and TV projects he's been working on recently.

50 Cent recently made a notable tour stop in Detroit. His "Final Lap" tour has been packed with guest features and massive fan hype all summer. But he likely one-upped any other show so far with his stop in Detroit. One of the city's most famous natives and one of 50's biggest collaborators joined him on stage, Eminem. How do you think Black Youngsta did at covering up his on-stage fall? Let us know in the comment section below.

