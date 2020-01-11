stage
- MusicTravis Scott Invites 41 To Perform "Bent" At MSG, Shows Time-Lapse Of Stage-BuildingLa Flame brought out the new stars of Brooklyn in Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata to perform one of their biggest songs together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Shouts Out Blac Youngsta After He Perfectly Played Off On-Stage Fall50 loved to see his fellow rapper playing off an on-stage fall so well.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSouth African Rapper Costa Titch Deceased After Collapsing On Music Festival StageSouth Africa and the rap world at large mourns the loss of Costa, who passed away after performing at the Ulta music festival in Johannesburg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPost Malone Calls Out Hole He Fell In On Stage: "F U Hole”Post Malone hasn't forgiven the hole he fell into on stage during a recent concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicRage Against the Machine's Tom Morello Tackled By Security After Fan Rushes StageTom Morello was tackled by security on stage during a recent Rage Against the Machine show.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Falls Off Stage During Wireless FestivalPlayboi Carti took a fall during his performance in the UK over the weekend. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West's "DONDA EXPERIENCE" Stage Appears In MiamiYe's performance will take place on 2.22.22 at Miami's LoanDepot Park Stadium.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWebbie Carried Out Of VA Club After Suffering Medical Emergency On StageWebbie was carried out of a club after suffering a medical emergency on stage.By Cole Blake
- AnticsRod Wave Falls After Stage Collapses Underneath Him & CrewRod Wave declares "Pimp Down" after the stage collapsed underneath him and his crew. By Aron A.
- AnticsTrippie Redd Ducks Flying Projectile With Catlike AgilityDuring a recent concert, Trippie Redd was forced to apply the "bullet time" cheat code and duck a piece of flying debris. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipLil Baby Alabama Concert Shooting Leaves One Injured: ReportLil Baby fled the stage after a shooting broke out at his concert in Birmingham, Alabama that reportedly left one person injured.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureOprah Sounds Off On Stage Fall After 50 Cent's Michael Jackson JokeOprah Winfrey took a hard fall during a recent tour date and 50 Cent had all the jokes, laughing that Michael Jackson's ghost tripped her up.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDesiigner Falls Onto James Harden During PerformanceDesiigner was in the middle of performing his hit record "Panda" in Las Vegas when he slipped off the stage and onto James Harden.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAfroman Falls Off Stage With Pimp Cup In Tact"Because I Got High" rapper Afroman may have fell victim to the deadly duo of Colt 45 & two zig-zags.
By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFan Who Refused To Condemn Trump At YG Concert Releases StatementThe 17-year-old fan has responded.By Cole Blake