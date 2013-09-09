reward
- Pop CultureGucci Mane's Wife Reunites With Stolen Lamborghini After Cash Reward OfferAfter Keyshia Ka'oir warned folks that things were going to get ugly, it seems like whoever read her messages knew they had to act.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Loses Ankle Monitor Charger, Offers $5K Reward To Whoever Finds ItBoosie needs fans' help.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gets Stolen Chain Returned After Reward OfferBoosie Badazz has gotten his missing diamond chain back.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Brother's Murder: U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For SuspectTomanuel Benson's alleged killer had two active warrants: one for attempted second-degree murder and another for violating sex offender registry mandates. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLady Gaga Sued By Woman Charged In Dog Theft For $500K RewardWhile Jennifer McBride says that Gaga didn't follow up on her promise, it's hard to get her to pay when McBride was found as a complicit actor in the singer's dogs' theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimePodcasters Offer $100K Reward In Tupac Shakur's Murder CaseIt's been 26 years since Pac was killed during a drive-by, and while the streets have named the culprit, a few podcasters are offering up cash.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGirlsDoPorn Founder Added To FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" List, $100K Reward OfferedThe 39-year-old New Zealand national had a federal warrant issued for him in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- GramYK Osiris Offering $60K Reward For Lost EarringYK Osiris is offering a $60K reward for anyone who finds his lost earring worth $325K.By Brianna Lawson
- GramFloyd Mayweather Reveals Vegas Home Was Burglarized, Offers $100K RewardThe boxing legend shared that his Vegas home was broken into and several valuable items were stolen.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Offers $10K Reward To Find Alleged Robbery Suspect: ReportThe rapper posted a photo of the man to her Instagram page and asked her followers for help in identifying him.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBow Wow Offers $10K To Whoever Can Help Find Motorcycle ThievesBow Wow wants his stolen motorcycle back ASAP, and he's offering a cash reward to get it.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRay J & Princess Love Sued Over $20K Reward For Missing Dog: ReportA man who found Ray J and Princess Love's dog is looking for his reward money.By Aron A.
- CrimeReward Offered For Information On Tee Grizzley's Aunt's KillerFollowing the still-unsolved murder of Tee Grizzley's aunt Jobina Brown, police have offered a reward for any information on the case. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomKansas Man Offers $25,000 To Anyone Who Can Land Him A GirlfriendJeff Gebhart, from Kansas, is offering $25,000 to anyone willing to be his wingman and find him a girlfriend.By Cole Blake
- TVPopeyes Offers Family Feud Canada Contestant $10K Of Chicken For Wrong AnswerWhen a nationally televised L turns into a W.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureOzzy Osbourne Offers $25,000 Reward For Return Of Stolen ItemsHeartbreaking.By Cole Blake
- SportsOKC Thunder Happy To Keep Chris Paul On Board: ReportChris Paul might not have a choice but to remain in Oklahoma City come next season.By Devin Ch
- MusicGunna Opens Nationwide "Baghunt" For Manager's Lost BalenciagaGunna implores the streets to keep a watchful eye. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Monopoly" Will Soon Offer A Special Cheaters Edition Board GamePlayers will now be rewarded for breaking the rules.
By David Saric
- NewsRyan Leslie's Cadillac Seized Over Failure To Pay $1 Million RewardRyan Leslie's 2010 Cadillac Escalade has been seized after the singer failed to make sufficient payments towards his $1 Million debt.By Trevor Smith