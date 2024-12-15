Drake Offers $10k Reward For Hilarious Look-Alike Contest Winner

The look-alike competitions are getting out of control.

Drake fans in his hometown of Toronto participated in a look-alike competition over the weekend, competing to earn a massive $10,000 prize. Anthony Po, who sparked the viral look-like trend with a Timothee Chalamet competition in New York City, attended the latest event dressed as Drake's son, Adonis. Drake appreciated the event so much, he not only supplied the reward money, but also ended up reposting several attendees on his Instagram Story.

Popular versions of Drake included "Ozempic Drake," "Girl Drake," "Boston Drake," Durag Drake," and more. Fans in the comments section of Anthony Po's recap of the event were loving it. "The face 9th drake made was f*ckin accurate," one user wrote. Another added: "Girl Drake looks like the girl from the polar express and I love it." One more joked: "Hope there were no underaged girls there." While reposting the clips, Drake wrote: "I love this city."

Drake Hosts "Till Death Do Us Part" Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The look-alike competition in Toronto comes as Drake's rival, Kendrick Lamar, recently announced a massive concert in the city, slated for next Spring. Together with SZA, he'll be performing at the Rogers Centre in June. The tour comes after the release of his newest album, GNX. Drake, on the other hand, is also gearing up for a tour of his own. He'll be traveling to Australia and New Zealand for a run of shows to begin the new year.

Fans Dress Up Like Drake