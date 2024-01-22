Drake Fans Theorize Drew Walls Parody Is A Dig At Yasiin Bey

Drake shared a video of himself going about his day while making reference to Drew Walls' "Day in the Life" TikTok videos on Sunday. In doing so, fans think the rapper is taking a subtle shot at Yasiin Bey for his recent criticism of Drake making commercial pop music instead of hip-hop. In one of Walls' most viral posts, he goes shopping at Target.

The video features the Toronto rapper in his house picking out a wine glass, going for a swim, and more mundane activities. "@drewwalls10 you tweaking my boi…got me on my bullshit," he captioned the post. Lil Yachty joked in the comments section: "Finally everybody who always ask me what he does in a day can finally see for there self….." Other celebrities to respond to the post include Yeat, Skepta, Tay Keith, Druski, and more.

Read More: Drake Calls Yasiin Bey A "Crackhead" After Finding Details Of Bey's Alleged Former Marriage To Toronto Woman

Drake Performs At "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Bey originally made the criticism during an interview with The Cutting Room Floor, earlier this month. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with… shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances. Of course, I get it. It's likable. It's likable… 'Wooooo! So many products! So many SKUs! Look at all these SKUs (stock-keeping units, more commonly known as bar codes)! Oh, so many products. I love this mall! Look at this place. I mean, look at this place! They have everything, everything's here! They have everything here! Oh, this is great. This is the new Drake, do you hear it? It's great."

Drake Parodies Drew Walls' Videos

Drake eventually fired back with a diss in an Instagram comment. Check out his latest post on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Yasiin Bey on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Thinks Drake Makes Pop Music, Not Hip-Hop

[Via]