Future's Seemingly Emotional "Wait For You" Performance Has Fans Theorizing He Misses Drake

BYCole Blake168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Future brings out Drake who performs a surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Fans are reading into one of Future's recent performances.

Fans on social media think Future is missing Drake after a clip of him emotionally performing his collaboration with the Toronto rapper, "Wait For You," has been going viral. It comes after he sided with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin in the feud against Drake, earlier this year. Future initially platformed Lamar's fiery verse on "Like That."

When AllHipHop shared the clip on Instagram, fans expressed their disappointment that there aren't any more collaborations on the horizon. "Every time I hear a Future/Drake song I get sad that we won’t get to see them make hits together again," one user remarked in the comments. Another added: "When you realize you cut your nose off to spite your face… and maybe it wasn’t so smart." Others theorized he may have been emotional due to his ex, Ciara, or that he may have just been high.

Read More: Drake & Future End OVO/FBG Alliance: A History Of Collaborations

Drake & Future Perform Together On "Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake previously expressed remorse at the souring of his relationship with Future during the lyrics to his track, "Family Matters," which took aim primarily at Kendrick Lamar. “Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence,” he rapped. Check out the recent headline-grabbing performance on Instagram below, as caught by AllHipHop.

Future Performs "Wait For You"

Future released "Wait For You" on the tracklist to his 2022 album, I Never Liked You. In previous years, the two collaborated on numerous singles as well as the album, What a Time to be Alive, in 2015. Be on the lookout for further updates on Future and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: A History Of Drake & Future's Shaky Relationship

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...