Future's Seemingly Emotional "Wait For You" Performance Has Fans Theorizing He Misses Drake

Fans on social media think Future is missing Drake after a clip of him emotionally performing his collaboration with the Toronto rapper, "Wait For You," has been going viral. It comes after he sided with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin in the feud against Drake, earlier this year. Future initially platformed Lamar's fiery verse on "Like That."
When AllHipHop shared the clip on Instagram, fans expressed their disappointment that there aren't any more collaborations on the horizon. "Every time I hear a Future/Drake song I get sad that we won’t get to see them make hits together again," one user remarked in the comments. Another added: "When you realize you cut your nose off to spite your face… and maybe it wasn’t so smart." Others theorized he may have been emotional due to his ex, Ciara, or that he may have just been high.
Drake & Future Perform Together On "Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour"
Drake previously expressed remorse at the souring of his relationship with Future during the lyrics to his track, "Family Matters," which took aim primarily at Kendrick Lamar. “Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence,” he rapped. Check out the recent headline-grabbing performance on Instagram below, as caught by AllHipHop.
Future Performs "Wait For You"
Future released "Wait For You" on the tracklist to his 2022 album, I Never Liked You. In previous years, the two collaborated on numerous singles as well as the album, What a Time to be Alive, in 2015. Be on the lookout for further updates on Future and Drake on HotNewHipHop.
