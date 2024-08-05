Future's Seemingly Emotional "Wait For You" Performance Has Fans Theorizing He Misses Drake

Fans are reading into one of Future's recent performances.

Fans on social media think Future is missing Drake after a clip of him emotionally performing his collaboration with the Toronto rapper, "Wait For You," has been going viral. It comes after he sided with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin in the feud against Drake, earlier this year. Future initially platformed Lamar's fiery verse on "Like That."

When AllHipHop shared the clip on Instagram, fans expressed their disappointment that there aren't any more collaborations on the horizon. "Every time I hear a Future/Drake song I get sad that we won’t get to see them make hits together again," one user remarked in the comments. Another added: "When you realize you cut your nose off to spite your face… and maybe it wasn’t so smart." Others theorized he may have been emotional due to his ex, Ciara, or that he may have just been high.

Drake & Future Perform Together On "Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake previously expressed remorse at the souring of his relationship with Future during the lyrics to his track, "Family Matters," which took aim primarily at Kendrick Lamar. “Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence,” he rapped. Check out the recent headline-grabbing performance on Instagram below, as caught by AllHipHop.

Future Performs "Wait For You"