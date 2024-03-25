Drake & Future End OVO/FBG Alliance: A History Of Collaborations

Drake and Future proved themselves to be an unstoppable duo over the course of their careers. They have an extensive history of collaborating, including a full-length album and countless guest features. The two even co-headlined arena shows across North America on their Summer Sixteen Tour. In the booth and on stage, Drake and Future bring the best out of one another. Their working relationship has been championed by fans, encouraging their prolific output as collaborators. The alliance between Drake’s OVO Sound and Future’s Freebandz supposedly ended recently following subliminal disses and rumors. In 2023, N.O.R.E. suggested that Future was upset with Drake teaming up with 21 Savage for their Her Loss project. These unconfirmed rumors coincided with fans noticing tension between Drake and Metro Boomin, with whom Future recently released We Don’t Trust You.

Despite denying any beef between them, Kendrick Lamar’s vicious verse on “Like That” has sparked further discussion about their relationship. Lamar sent shots at Drizzy and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” collab and dismissed the notion of them as “The Big Three.” With the hip hop community in a frenzy, both Drake and Future’s respective camps are shrugging off rumors and shutting down any potential beef. With Drake walking out to a Future song at a recent show, it appears that any sort of feud is already underway. Whether or not they are actually beefing, we have gotten a sizable amount of legendary music from Drake and Future. Today, we are looking at their history of collaborations.

Building Their Collaborative Chemistry

Drake and Future first teamed up in 2011 when Drizzy hopped on the remix of Future’s breakout hit, “Tony Montana.” While it opened the door for more music, it also foreshadowed any bubbling tension between the two as Future was upset with Drake for not showing up to the song’s video shoot. Many of their other collaborations in their early careers were featured on other artists’ songs. Both artists appeared on DJ Drama’s “We In This Bitch 1.5,” Lil Wayne’s “Love Me,” and Preme’s “DnF.” Besides “Tony Montana,” Drake jumped on some of Future’s other early projects, including FBG: The Movie, on the song “Fo Real.” He was also on the “Sh!t Remix” and “Never Satisfied” from 2014’s Honest.

What A Time To Be Alive & Creative Winning Streak

After building their collaborative chemistry for a few years, Drake and Future’s rapport culminated in a creative winning streak. This musical peak started in 2015 when Drake served as the lone guest feature on “Where Ya At” from Future’s DS2, which Metro Boomin primarily produced. The song foreshadowed what was to come from their full-length collaboration, What A Time To Be Alive. The project arrived the same year, boasting major hits like “Jumpman.” With Metro Boomin executive producing, the album displayed the magic of their musical partnership. Their commercial and creative streak continued into 2016, with Future appearing on “Grammys” and co-writing “Feel No Ways” from Views. Following the conclusion of their Summer Sixteen Tour, they released “Used To This,” a standalone single affirming the alliance between OVO and FBG. Additionally, Future provided background vocals on “Blue Tint” from Drake’s Scorpion.

The Supposed End Of An Era

Before any tension arose between them, Drake and Future started the 2020s with a run of major collaborations. Ten days into 2020, they unleashed “Life Is Good,” a two-part song where each had their own moment to shine. Not too long after, they reconnected for the toxic anthem “Desires” and “D4L,” which also featured Young Thug. Both of these tracks appeared on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a compilation of previously released and leaked songs. Going into 2021, Future guested twice on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, contributing vocals to “N 2 Deep” and the hit single “Way 2 Sexy.” Like “D4L,” the latter also featured Young Thug.

As of now, Drake and Future’s final collaborations were both on 2022’s I Never Liked You. Drake rapped on “I’m On One” and sang on “Wait For U,” which sampled Tems’s “Higher.” The latter won the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. If Drake and Future’s supposed beef continues, they certainly ended their musical run on a commercial high note, winning a Grammy and securing a No. 1 single.

[via] [via]