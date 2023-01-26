Angela Yee may not be delivering her “Rumor Report,” but Noreaga was spreading gossip on The Breakfast Club. The Drink Champs host visited his friends for an intimate chat, and during the interview, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage were mentioned.

It seemed that Charlamagne Tha God was privy to Nore being tapped into some behind-the-scenes information. “There was another little rumor,” said Charlamagne. “You was talking ’bout Future and Drake?”

“That’s what I heard!” Noreaga replied. “I heard that’s a big rumor that Future is not too happy [with this] Drake and 21 Savage album.” Charlamagne noted that Drake and Future previously did a mixtape together.

“And it makes Drake and Future’s album not as important, I would say,” Nore added. “This is allegedly. This is all rumors. Never heard it from Future’s mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21. But it’s an alleged, big rumor that’s goin’ on right now.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In 2015, Drake and Future partnered to release their acclaimed mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive. For years, there have been updates about a second installment, but it has yet to materialize.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21’s Her Loss was a mega-success for both artists. Drizzy may have become a meme due to some of his deliveries, but the viral moments only pointed more attention to the collaboration.

We’ll have to wait and see if anyone confirms Future is upset with his good friend. Check out the clip of Noreaga on The Breakfast Club above.