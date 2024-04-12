Future Adds To Rumors Of A Drake Beef By Dropping The Original Version Of "Feel No Ways"

Last month, Future and Metro Boomin set the rap world on fire with their album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The record was packed with high-profile features from artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and most notably Kendrick Lamar. On the smash hit "Like That," Kendrick contributes a verse where he takes shots at J. Cole and Drake. That's compelled the song to back-to-back weeks on top of the Hot 100 with a chance to stay at the top spot even further.

Now the pair have followed up their attention-grabbing project with an even more robust follow-up. WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU dropped overnight and gave fans plenty of new material to chew over. Features from artists like J. Cole and A$AP Rocky have already been making waves online. But one of the most talked about tracks is a song that's nearly a decade old. "This Sunday" is a track that first leaked all the way back in 2015 but made its way onto this album in 2024. It grabbed fans' attention because it features an early version of what would eventually become the chorus to Drake's song "Feel No Ways." It's a pretty direct hint from Future that all may not be well between the pair of former collaborators. Listen to the official release of the song below.

Future Drops OG "Feel No Ways" On His New Album

In a new guest feature from WE DON'T TRUST YOU, J. Cole appears to share some feelings about his recent Kendrick Lamar diss. While it's unclear if that's actually what he's writing about or if the verse was recorded before last weekend's events it seems to fit perfectly. Cole used his Dreamville festival over the weekend as an opportunity to take back his Kendrick response and apologize.

What do you think of Future dropping the original version of "Feel No Ways" on his new album with Metro Boomin? Do you think it's a sign that the pair might be beefing? Let us know in the comment section below.

