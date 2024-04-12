Future Adds To Rumors Of A Drake Beef By Dropping The Original Version Of "Feel No Ways"

The song originally leaked all the way back in 2015.

BYLavender Alexandria
Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Last month, Future and Metro Boomin set the rap world on fire with their album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The record was packed with high-profile features from artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and most notably Kendrick Lamar. On the smash hit "Like That," Kendrick contributes a verse where he takes shots at J. Cole and Drake. That's compelled the song to back-to-back weeks on top of the Hot 100 with a chance to stay at the top spot even further.

Now the pair have followed up their attention-grabbing project with an even more robust follow-up. WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU dropped overnight and gave fans plenty of new material to chew over. Features from artists like J. Cole and A$AP Rocky have already been making waves online. But one of the most talked about tracks is a song that's nearly a decade old. "This Sunday" is a track that first leaked all the way back in 2015 but made its way onto this album in 2024. It grabbed fans' attention because it features an early version of what would eventually become the chorus to Drake's song "Feel No Ways." It's a pretty direct hint from Future that all may not be well between the pair of former collaborators. Listen to the official release of the song below.

Future Drops OG "Feel No Ways" On His New Album

In a new guest feature from WE DON'T TRUST YOU, J. Cole appears to share some feelings about his recent Kendrick Lamar diss. While it's unclear if that's actually what he's writing about or if the verse was recorded before last weekend's events it seems to fit perfectly. Cole used his Dreamville festival over the weekend as an opportunity to take back his Kendrick response and apologize.

What do you think of Future dropping the original version of "Feel No Ways" on his new album with Metro Boomin? Do you think it's a sign that the pair might be beefing? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
