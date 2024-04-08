J Cole And His Place In The Big Three Questioned After Kendrick Lamar Apology

J Cole dissed Kendrick Lamar on the track "7 Minute Drill." Overall, it was simply a response to what K-Dot was saying on "Like That." However, at Dreamville Fest on Sunday night, Cole got on stage and decided to apologize. In the end, he wasn't happy with himself and what he said in the diss. As a result, he made sure to give Kendrick his flowers. "I'm so proud of [Might Delete Later] except for one part," he explained. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***in' life,' right? And I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n***as up there being like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But I gotta keep it a hunnid with y'all."

"At the end of the day, when I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit. That s**t disrupts my f***ing peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***in' catalog and his greatness," Cole went on to say. "I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***in' microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

J Cole Gets Clowned On By Fans

In the tweets above, you can see that a lot of fans were upset with Cole. In fact, some are now saying that he no longer belongs in the Big Three. Instead, that spot should be going to other artists. Some of the names that were brought up were Wale, Future, and even Big Sean. Needless to say, fans are upset. That said, this does feel like a bit of a leap considering it's just one blip on his career. Only time will tell if he can get fans on his side again.

Let us know what you thought about J Cole and his apology to Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you think this affects his legacy in a negative way? Will you be changing the way you think of Cole? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

