Oopsie! Drake May Have Announced Upcoming "Anita Max Win Tour" Before The Details Were Iron Out

Did Drake's announce his tour prematurey?

In November, Drake announced his upcoming tour during a guest appearance on the popular streamer xQc's livestream. While a flyer was revealed shortly after the announcement, the details appeared unclear. The lack of information appeared unusual with Live Nation as a partner. It is assumed that the "God's Plan" hitmaker may have announced the tour ahead of schedule. Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group isn’t slowing him down. The superstar has unveiled plans for 2025, taking to X (formerly Twitter) today (Dec. 14) to share complete details about his upcoming tour.

In February, Drake is set to embark on The Anita Max Win Tour, a 13-date run through Australia. However, the announcement wasn’t without drama. Shortly after posting the news, Drake quietly deleted it, leaving fans speculating. While the tour had been hinted at earlier on Instagram, details of the official schedule remained unclear until now. Fans alleged the Anita Max Win Tour is a response to Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated Super. Bowl Halftime Show performance and prove that Drizzy remains the biggest international superstar in hip-hop.

Did I Do That?! Drake's "Anita Max Win Tour" Is Official After He Announced It Without Details

Drake’s commitment to his international audience remains unwavering despite upcoming legal challenges over the promotion of Lamar's massive hit "Not Like Us." As excitement builds for Drizzy's tour, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating what the Toronto superstar has in store for the stage as he is never one to hold his tongue. On livestream with xQc, Drake said he was ok and would need more than "peddling false claims" to defeat him.

Complete info on the Anita Max Win Tour is available now. Confirmed, presales are already scheduled. The Mastercard presale begins on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11:30 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time, followed by Live Nation’s presale on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the same time. It remains unknown at this time if new music will support the tour.