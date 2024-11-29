Drake Unveils "Anita Max Win" Tour Dates For 2025

Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Australia and New Zealand will welcome The Boy in February.

Drake has finally announced the tour dates for his Australia and New Zealand trek in early 2025, which he dubbed the "Anita Max Win" tour. If you don't know what or who that is, then we recommend you do some digging into the viral streaming clips that have surfaced over the years featuring The Boy, as this is his gambling-loving, Kick-streaming "alter ego" of sorts. He will touch down in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena on February 9 and 10), Sydney (Qudos Bank Arena on February 16 and 17), and Brisbane (Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 24) before wrapping things up with two Auckland shows at the Spark Arena on February 28 and March 1.

Furthermore, this will be Drake's first visit to the region since 2017 and tickets for it will go on presale starting Tuesday (December 3), with the general sale beginning on Friday (December 6) at 12PM local time. He performed a lot over the past few years as part of his It's All A Blur trek, so he's going to have the energy and muscle memory to really impress. We wonder if the Toronto superstar will just run through his hits or if he will also play material from his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which is hopefully out by then.

Drake's "Anita Max Win" Tour

Of course, the irony behind Drake's "Anita Max Win" tour is not lost on fans. It stars on February 9, which is the same day as Super Bowl LIX and its Kendrick Lamar-led halftime show. We wonder how much of this is due to coincidence and how much of it is by design, because it's impossible not to make that connection.

But their beef just took a wild direction and might involve a courtroom – or at least, something that sprouted from the battle and not the showdown itself. Drake's legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify could be a massive moment of change in the music industry. Maybe nothing comes of it, which would render this move as one of the worst optical decisions in hip-hop history. Either way, it probably won't make the "Anita Max Win" tour any less of a success.

