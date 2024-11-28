Scott Storch Claims He Keeps Getting Blocked From Collaborating With Drake

According to Scott Storch, Drake "loves" him.

It comes as no surprise that Drake continues to attract high-profile artists who want to collaborate with him. Unfortunately, not all of these artists actually get the opportunity. During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, for example, Scott Storch revealed that he's been wanting to do a song with Drizzy for some time now. Sadly, he hasn't been able to yet. According to him, he knows Drake is a fan of his, but the collab keeps getting blocked despite this.

"I really wanna work with Drake, but I've been roadblocked with Drake," he told Rogan. "I know Drake loves me." At the time of writing, it's still unclear exactly who is blocking the two artists from collaborating. Regardless, fans think it'd be a good match, and hope they can get together eventually. "This would actually be a dope collab," one X user writes. "Need," another says simply.

Scott Storch Wants To Work With Drake

It remains to be seen whether or not the Grammy-winning producer will get to work with the Toronto rapper anytime soon. Drake does have some big things in the works, however, which supporters expect to hear sometime soon. This includes an album with PartyNextDoor, which he's been teasing for months. Earlier this week, Drake joined xQc for a livestream, where he provided his fans with an exciting update on the project. "Me and PARTY's album is 75 percent done," he revealed. "Shout out to PX cooking right now. Album is sounding incredible. Shout to the Six, the whole city, anybody watching from Canada, we love you."

Drake also recently decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), a controversial move amongt social media users. He accuses the label, along with Spotify, of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He also alleges that UMG could have stopped the release of the song, on which Kendrick “falsely [accuses] him of being a sex offender.”