Joe Rogan Wants To Help Drake Amid Betting Struggles

Joe Rogan thinks he could offer Drake some valuable advice.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough month for Drake. For one, Kendrick Lamar unleashed his new album GNX by surprise last week, which has been a major success. This has unsurprisingly resulted in Drake getting clowned by countless social media users, who argue that this just added to Kendrick's long list of wins. On top of this, he recently decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song and alleges that the label could have prevented it from dropping. This has similarly earned him a great deal of backlash online, from those who feel like this makes him look weak or jealous of Kendrick's accomplishments.

These aren't the only Ls Drake has taken as of late, however. He also has a mixed track record when it comes to betting on fights. A few weeks ago, for example, he lost a whopping $355K after betting on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul. Shortly after, he won almost $500K after betting on Jon Jones to beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. This seemingly broke the "Drake curse," but regardless, he has someone in the industry who wants to help him out.

Joe Rogan Interested In Lifting "Drake Curse"

This person is Joe Rogan, who recently said he wants to help Drake with his bets on his podcast. “I want to get a hold of Drake and talk to him about his fight picks,” Rogan told Scott Storch during an interview. “That motherf*cker loses more money on fights… I want to call him up.”