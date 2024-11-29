Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Sees Huge Sales Increase Amid Drake & UMG’s Legal Battle

It's a good week for Kendrick Lamar.

It's no secret that it's been a big year for Kendrick Lamar. The Compton hitmaker came out on top in his viral lyrical battle against Drake and found tremendous success with his diss tracks. He went on to host his "Pop Out" in Los Angeles alongside several of his celebrity peers. Earlier this month, he even dropped a new album with zero notice, which has quickly become a fan favorite.

GNX is projected to sell between 310K and 325K in its first week, exceeding fans' initial expectations. Eight songs from the album are also expected to land in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. "Squabble Up" could even potentially come in at No. 1. This isn't the only work of his blowing up these days, however. Amid all of this, it looks like fans are also looking back on some of the music he released earlier this year. This includes his Drizzy diss track "Not Like Us." According to Talk Of The Charts On X, it's expected to see roughly a 440% increase in U.S. sales and a 20% increase in U.S. streams this week.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Expected To See 440% Sales Increase & 20% Streaming Increase In The U.S. This Week

This timing doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, but it certainly is interesting. On top of Kendrick's GNX release bringing more attention to his discography as a whole, Drake recently took legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the song. He accuses the label and Spotify of artificially boosting it and alleges that UMG could have prevented its release.

Of course, this has earned big reactions from fans and critics alike. Some think Drake really has a chance of looking like a hero by exposing alleged corruption in the music industry. Others claim this simply makes him look worse, and like he could just be jealous of the success of Kendrick's new album.