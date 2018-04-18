bets
- SportsLogan Paul And Dillon Danis Exchange Wild Bets During Face-To-FaceWhile these two fighters may not like each other, they definitely aren't afraid to put a few things on the line.By Ben Mock
- MusicMeek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was OverAs he gears up for the release of new music, Meek wants to make a contractual bet with any music exec who has counted him out.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkademiks Speaks On Rappers Making Bets With BillionairesAK used Lil Baby, Kanye West, and Meek Mill as examples in his latest rant on YouTube.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsYk Osiris Loses $10K Basketball Bet To Yung BleuWe're not sure how much money Osiris has dished out in bets thus far, but Bleu is the latest to win big.By Erika Marie
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Drake's Massive Super Bowl Bet: "I've Got To Come Through For Him"Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to Drake's massive Super Bowl bet that relies on his performance.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYK Osiris Admits He Doesn't Make Smart Bets, Gets Clowned With Giant CheckYK Osiris says he doesn't make smart bets.By Cole Blake
- GramSoulja Boy Makes Lambo "Verzuz" Bet With Bow Wow: "I'll Give You The Pink Slip"The longtime friends have been teasing one another ahead of "Verzuz" & Soulja is upping the ante.By Erika Marie
- AnticsDaBaby Pays Friend $2K To Drink Spoiled, Chunky MilkThis one is tough to watch. How much money would it take for you to drink rotten milk?By Erika Marie
- Gaming21 Savage Bets $100K On Himself In NBA 2K21 Savage is so confident that he can defeat anybody at NBA 2K that he's willing to bet $100K on himself.By Alex Zidel
- SportsShaq Loses Bet To Dwyane Wade & Reveals HairlineShaq has shown off his hairline before, but Dwyane Wade wanted to world to get another look after winning a bet against his NBA friend.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Wins $50K From Tyla Yaweh Over Beer Pong BattleTyla paid up immediately.By Erika Marie
- SportsTiger Woods Wins His Fifth Masters TitleTiger Woods makes a massive comeback.By Milca P.
- SportsOrlando Apollos Declared AAF Champions By FanDuel, All Bets To Be PaidAll the gamblers out there can breathe a sigh of relief.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Bets Big Money At Puerto Rico Casino Without Cardi BOffset makes the most of his vacation in Puerto Rico.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOffset Bets 21 Savage That The Lakers Will Make The NBA FinalsOffset is banking on LeBron James bringing the LakeShow all the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Wins $10K Bet Against Drake After Hitting Half-Court ShotIt's Migos gang vs. OVO on the "Aubrey & The Three Migos" tour.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Challenges Any Rapper To Go Against Him In FIFA 1821 Savage wants all the smoke.By Aron A.
- SportsDelaware Wants To Emulate Las Vegas As Sports Gambling DestinationThe State of Delaware is taking cues from "The Betting Capital."By Devin Ch
- SportsTekashi 6ix9ine's $300K Fight Bet Matched By Adrien BronerTheir beef keeps getting crazier and crazier.By Alex Zidel