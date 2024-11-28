Dennis Graham Goes After Joe Budden For Mercilessly Trashing Drake

Drake: Summer Sixteen Tour With Future
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 30: Dennis Graham backstage at The Summer Sixteen Tour at AmericanAirlines Arena on August 30, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Champagne Papi's papi always sticks up for him.

Joe Budden is one of many hip-hop commentators online who had a lot to say about Drake and his recent legal move against UMG and Spotify. If you haven't heard, he basically announced plans to sue his major label and the streaming service for allegedly and illegally boosting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," plus allegations of defamation. Budden's latest episode of his titular podcasts saw his cohosts react to his scathing rant on the Toronto superstar's alleged personal character and what he's done in the industry.

"He's a selfish, lying, manipulative, sack of s**t who has made enemies for 15 years and now, we're here at the f***ing boiling point," Joe Budden alleged of Drake. "You've been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of s**t you can possibly be. I'm not here to f***ing play games with you n***as. N***as know what it is out there. [...] You have been behind the scenes hitting n***as baby moms, sending money to n***as baby moms. You been back and sending messages to this n***a's wife, talking s**t about f***ing, 'Aye, but this n***a's mom died. Aye, all that's cool but where my beat at, n***a. I don't give a f**k that your mom died.' This n***a's been a sack of s**t behind the scenes and because he got fans and had Lucian, everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done."

Dennis Graham Defends Drake Against Joe Budden

Amid Joe Budden's attacks, Drake's father Dennis Graham had enough, and took to an Instagram comments section of a post covering the matter on Wednesday (November 27) to defend his son. "Stand down now!!!!!!!!!" Graham wrote. "Joe need to back the f**k off this has nothing to do with him period..........."

This actually isn't the first time that Dennis Graham defended Drake against Joe Budden. "It’s a f***ing shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherf***er trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on," he shared last year. "And to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his goddamn business as long as they’re of legal age."

