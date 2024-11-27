Peter Rosenberg Feels Drake's Team Is Leading Him Astray Over The "Not Like Us" Debacle

BYZachary Horvath18 Views
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky
Apr 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Rapper and entertainer Drake (with towel) during the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake just needs next year to arrive and move on in silence at this point.

The media and the internet have been casting heavy aspersions on Drake since his two pre-action petition filings earlier this week. Both are in relation to UMG, Spotify, and Kendrick Lamar's viral diss record, "Not Like Us." The first of which is more of a legal barrage on the first two subjects for allegedly artificially inflating the streaming numbers of the song. In that same petition, he's also accusing UMG (Universal Music Group) of going against the RICO Act, and using payola, bots and more to carry out their plan.

Then, there's the defamation side of things, in which Drake claims that UMG could have and should have prevented the release of "Not Like Us." The bars suggesting he's a ped*phile he affirms are nowhere near true, therefore it should have shut down the track from seeing the light of day. While the direct criticism of Drake is apropos, radio host at Hot 97, Peter Rosenberg, feels some of that should go to the Canadian MC's team as well. It's reasonable to propose this, as they are the ones who have to speak on their client's behalf in these types of scenarios.

Peter Rosenberg Is Echoing Most Of The Public's Opinion On Drake's Moves

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

He shared his disappointment and comments with TMZ Hip Hop, and overall, he's just in pure disbelief. His thoughts on the matter are nothing new, as people like Meek Mill and Shannon Sharpe for instance feel he should have just let it go. But he's also feeling like Drake is just trying anything and everything and hoping something works in his favor.

Rosenberg was also highly critical of the "Taylor Made Freestyle" and also took issue with Drake pushing Kendrick Lamar's buttons. Obviously, we all know how that went. Despite all of the head-scratching moves from the artist and his reps, Rosenberg thinks his defamation petition does have a chance of paying off. In that same breath though, he strongly believes doing that shortly after the release of "Not Like Us" would have made more sense. At this point, Drake's reputation and image is serious question and it may take a while for it to go back to what it was.

