Drake's Manager Quotes "Red Button" Lyrics Amid "Not Like Us" Petitions And The Trolls Can't Help But Laugh

NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Another misfire by Drake and his team.

No matter what Drake does now, people are going to pick him apart. Overall, this entire petition debacle surrounding Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" record, and UMG and Spotify just isn't a good look. Given how clear cut the results were from the battle earlier this year, moving on and coming back with new music was probably his best option. But he has decided to go against that and instead try and disprove how popular the diss track is. Drake has filed two pre-action petitions since yesterday, with the first one revolving around what he believes is a violation of the RICO Act. He's alleging that UMG and Spotify were working in tandem to artificially inflate the streams and traction of "Not Like Us" and its video.

But it didn't stop there. Just a few hours ago, reports have come out revealing that Drake is also seeking damages over defamation. He believes that the track is essentially a grossly false, as it does label him as a ped*phile. Drake was hinting at a round two between him and K. Dot earlier this year. However, this is a pretty disappointing sequel to the original film we got to watch in real time.

There's Nothing That Can Save Drake Now

But Drake's team doesn't seem to think so. In fact, his manager, Matte Babel, feels that this is just the beginning to what could be a scary series of events for Kendrick, UMG, Spotify, and whoever else. We say it that way because Babel is quoting some bars from Drake's For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. He shared these lyrics, which read, "Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded / Tickin' time bomb and they beggin' me to detonate it."

Babel also included these: "If I press this red button, dog, everybody Heaven Gated / Press this red button, dog, and everything forever changes." So, yeah... if this is indeed the "red button" then Drake is in an even deeper hole. The trolls are already coming out in droves and tearing this "threat" from Babel to pieces. "A b**** n**** love b**** n****s, they exist with 'em in style," one Twitter user writes. "Suing for defamation ain’t no red button dawg," another adds. In totality, Drake is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

