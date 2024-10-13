Drake Shows New Side Of Himself While Performing At Toronto Jazz Club With His Dad

New Look Wireless Birthday Party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Drake performs at the New Look Wireless birthday party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
We've never heard Drake over this type of bluesy instrumental.

While Drake has a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album dropping very soon, he's still exploring other sonic directions and staying versatile as a performer. However, this new and small detail took many OVO fans by surprise, as we've never heard its mogul in this zone before. He recently went to a Toronto jazz club with his father Dennis Graham to briefly perform alongside Shane Philips and his band, hitting some bluesy and soft vocal notes before handing the mic off to his dad's more booming voice. It's almost a surreal clip, but not one that should really take us by surprise. After all, the Grahams are a very musically diverse crew.

Hopefully Drake taps into this sound and approach more, given that his vocals provide a unique take on these jazz/blues standards. It's kind of similar to what he's done on tracks like "Bahamas Promises," but without the overt R&B/soul reimagining that those kinds of tracks have always championed. Instead, hearing the 6ix God throw things back even further would be something pretty special and refreshing, which might be exactly what he needs right now. He's already expanding into Mexican regional music, so let's hope he keeps it up.

Drake & Dennis Graham At A Toronto Jazz Club

The last time we saw Drake at a Toronto club was under much more bittersweet circumstances. "One things about Nostalgia, this party here?" he told the crowd during a recent appearance at the city's annual Nostalgia party. ""My real friends are definitely in the building. But I'm going to tell you. You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.

"They might try to move funny with you," Drake continued. "They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts." Amid all these forlorn feelings, maybe he could tap into the blues and find a new way to express himself.

[via]

