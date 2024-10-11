Chino Pacas Teases Snippet Of New Drake Collab "Modo Capone"

Drake is going to kill this collab.

Drake's assessment of young talent has been a controversial topic. He has proven to have a good eye when it comes to picking out artists before they make it big, and linking up for a collab. He did it with The Weeknd in 2011, and has kept it moving ever since. Some claim that these are instances of Drake being a culture vulture, a musical vampire, others praise his musical versatility and ability to co-sign. Chino Pacas is the latest example of this phenomenon.

Pacas has exploded over the last two years. He signed to Street Mob in 2023, and released his breakout single, "El Gordo Trae el Mando," soon after. The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and Drake made it clear he was rocking with the teen sensation. The 6 God walked out to an unreleased Chino Pacas tune during a 2024 appearance at a Houston rodeo. He's set to appear on the single "Modo Capone," which is on Pacas' upcoming debut. And on October 10, a week before its release, we were given a snippet of the anticipated collab.

Chino Pacas Is Rumored To Sign A Label Deal With Drake

The snippet only lasts 28 seconds, and doesn't include vocals from Drake or Chino Pacas. It does give fans, however, a feel for what "Modo Capone" is going to sound like. The instrumental is littered with hi hats and a busy synth line. It feels very moody and nocturnal, which is right in the Drake wheelhouse. It would not be surprising to find out that Drake's longtime producer, Noah "40" Shebib, had a hand in the sound of "Modo Capone." The instrumental also provides some insight into the rumors that Drake and Chino Pacas have a more substantial collab lined up.