Fuerza Regida Rapper Claims That Drake Is Starting A New Record Label

The rapper also has Spanish-language collabs in the works.

Drake is not slowing down. The rapper is either dropping 100 gigs on our headtops or teasing new music. He just released three new songs. He also has an album with PARTYNEXTDOOR set for the fall. But wait, there's more. Fuerza Regida frontman JOP claimed that the rapper is also starting a new label. The will reportedly be called PFL, and JOP claimed to know some of the artists who will be involved.

The revelation came about on the Bootleg Kev podcast. The host asked what JOP thought about Drake tapping into the genre, and the latter dropped the bombshell. "He has a new label called PFL," he noted. He's doing something with us. I have a record label, Street Mob Records, and that's where we got Chino Pacas, and he's tapped in with Chino Pacas." The aforementioned artist is the link between JOP's label and PFL. At least, that's what the rapper said. "My label and Drake's label are gonna help out Chino," he asserted. Drake's hasn't discussed PFL or his prospective collabs, but he has teased his involvement with JOP and Pacas over the last few months.

Drake Is Reportedly Collaborating With Chino Pacas

Drake attended the Houston rodeo over the summer, and walked out to a Chino Pacas song. He also alluded to his involvement with Fuerza Regida on his latest single, "It's Up." While most of the attention went to 21 Savage's verse, Drake seemingly tees up his PFL plans in plain sight. "The Mexicans love me," he raps. "I'm out here just makin' connections." Drake has dabbled in different Spanish-language genres over the years. He collaborated with bachata singer Romeo Santos on the 2013 single "Odio." He has two songs with Bad Bunny, though the less said about "Gently" the better.