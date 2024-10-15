Drake & His Father Perform An Unexpected Blues Duet Together: Watch

The two performed T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit, “Stormy Monday."

Drake and his father, Dennis Graham, performed a duet of T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit, “Stormy Monday,” at a jazz club in Toronto over the weekend. The two took the stage together during Shane Philips’ set with the Band of People supporting them, as noted by Billboard. "These guys are on my mic, but it’s fine. Peace and love is part of this,” Philips said.

He also posted a selfie with the Toronto rapper on social media afterward, writing in the caption: "It’s not often that i let people up on my stage but #drake showed up to my show with his dad and guess what … his dad could sing so i got them both up. If my dad was alive I would have wanted the same."

Drake & Dennis Graham Celebrate The 4th Of July

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: Dennis Graham and Drake attend the 'Red, White and Bootsy' annual July 4th bash, presented by REVOLVE and The h.wood Group on July 04, 2021 in Malibu, California. at Nobu Malibu on July 4, 2021, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bootsy Bellows)

The night out with his father comes after Drake recently took a much more somber tone while on stage at a Toronto club, earlier this month. Celebrating Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party, Drake vented about fake friends and betrayal. “My real friends are definitely in the building,” he said. “But let me tell you that you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, people you thought were close to you switch up.”They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Drake Sings With Dennis Graham In Toronto