Drake & His Father Team Up For Impressive Birthday Duet: Watch

According to Drake, his father is his "favorite singer of all time."

Yesterday, Drake took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message to his father, Dennis Graham. His message accompanies footage of the two of them singing a duet onstage, and the crowd going wild. "My dad thinks I haven’t been listening to him when he’s been singing his old a** songs for 30 years straight but he’s my favorite singer of all time so I know all the words [laughing emojis] I love ya Dennis James," Drake wrote.

Dennis was sure to show his son some love back in his comments section. "I love you too baby," he responded. "These people don’t know where you came from or where you’re going baby so just keep doing you, keep on walking don’t look back." This isn't the first time fans have seen Drake and his dad team up onstage, however.

Drake Joins His Father Onstage

Last month, they joined forces to perform T-Bone Walker’s 1947 song “Stormy Monday” at a jazz club in Toronto. Their duet was during Shane Philips’ set with the Band of People, according to Billboard, and Philips later shared a selfie with the rapper alongside a sweet caption. "It’s not often that i let people up on my stage but #drake showed up to my show with his dad and guess what … his dad could sing so i got them both up. If my dad was alive I would have wanted the same," he said.