Drake Believes He’s The “Face Of The League” Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys Success

BY Caroline Fisher
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It seems like Drake is feeling as confident as ever.

Drake has a lot on his plate these days. He just recently touched down in Australia for his "Anita Max Win" tour, which so far, has been a success. The Toronto rapper performed in a hoodie covered in bullet holes opening night, symbolizing all of the shots that have been taken at him in recent months. Despite this, he appeared to be in good spirits, and delivered a powerful message to his audience.

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you," he told the crowd. Of course, all of this came after Kendrick Lamar cleaned up at the Grammys over the weekend, marking yet another painful moment for Drake. At one point in the evening, the entire crowd was even chanting lyrics about Drake allegedly being a pedophile.

Drake Shares Interesting Message After Kicking Off Australian Tour

Needless to say, one might expect Drake to be down in the dumps. This doesn't appear to be the case, however. Today, he took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself performing for a massive crowd in Australia. "Face of the league," he captioned his post simply, indicating that his confidence hasn't taken a hit amid all of the ridicule. Fans in his comments section are praising him for his resilience. "Undisputed [goat emoji]," one Instagram user writes. "Number$$$ untouchable, they got the data wrong," another writes.

It looks like Drake isn't the only one unfazed by Kendrick's Grammys success. After leaving the event on Sunday, his father Dennis Graham was swarmed by the Compton rapper's supporters. They followed him while repeating the phrase "they not like us," though Graham refused to acknowledge them. He later told reporters he wishes Kendrick well and that he doesn't "care nothin’ about that sh*t."

