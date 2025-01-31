Drake Treats Fans To Intimate “Rich Baby Daddy” Performance In Melbourne

BY Caroline Fisher 1123 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake recently touched down in Australia for his "Anita Max Win" tour.

Drake has had a lot on his plate lately, but fortunately, it looks like he's not letting any of it get him down. Earlier this month, the Toronto rapper decided to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." He accuses the company of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song. UMG has since denied these allegations.

The lawsuit has earned Drizzy a great deal of backlash, as social media and peers alike continue to blast him for what they see as a violation of artistic freedom. Amid all of this, however, he touched down in Australia for his "Anita Max Win" tour this week looking as cool as a cucumber. He even treated some of his supporters in Melbourne to a special treat.

Read More: Scru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake Does Karaoke After Arriving In Australia For His "Anita Max Win" Tour

In various clips shared by Drake on Instagram, he's seen doing karaoke at a small club. He performed a few fan favorites while the crowd sang along. He even performed his hit track featuring Sexyy Red and SZA, "Rich Baby Daddy." Of course, the audience went particularly wild for this one, which didn't come as any surprise. It appears as though Drake is living his best life despite the legal battle he's currently wrapped up in. Some speculate that this won't last long, however.

During a recent stream, for example, DJ Akademiks shared his theory that UMG might try to teach Drake a lesson the next time he drops an album. "The industry is upset at Drake badly," the internet personality claimed. "The word on the street is that when Drake drops next, they're gonna humble him. I promise you. I've talked to them all. They say they're gonna humble him."

Read More: Dr. Dre Reveals Which Drake Bars Angered Him During Kendrick Lamar Feud

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake Narrowly Beats Kendrick Lamar To Impressive Streaming Milestone 16.9K
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Music DJ Akademiks Blames Drake For Boosting Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Sales 6.8K
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Hypes Up His Upcoming "Anita Max Win" Tour In Australia Amid UMG Lawsuit 1422