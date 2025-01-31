Drake Treats Fans To Intimate “Rich Baby Daddy” Performance In Melbourne

Drake has had a lot on his plate lately, but fortunately, it looks like he's not letting any of it get him down. Earlier this month, the Toronto rapper decided to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." He accuses the company of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song. UMG has since denied these allegations.

The lawsuit has earned Drizzy a great deal of backlash, as social media and peers alike continue to blast him for what they see as a violation of artistic freedom. Amid all of this, however, he touched down in Australia for his "Anita Max Win" tour this week looking as cool as a cucumber. He even treated some of his supporters in Melbourne to a special treat.

Drake Does Karaoke After Arriving In Australia For His "Anita Max Win" Tour

In various clips shared by Drake on Instagram, he's seen doing karaoke at a small club. He performed a few fan favorites while the crowd sang along. He even performed his hit track featuring Sexyy Red and SZA, "Rich Baby Daddy." Of course, the audience went particularly wild for this one, which didn't come as any surprise. It appears as though Drake is living his best life despite the legal battle he's currently wrapped up in. Some speculate that this won't last long, however.