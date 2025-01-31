Dr. Dre Reveals Which Drake Bars Angered Him During Kendrick Lamar Feud

BY Elias Andrews 8.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar pose in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
D-R-E is not a Drake fan.

Dr. Dre represents the lineage of West Coast hip hop. He has held down California since the 1980s, and Kendrick Lamar is one of his greatest proteges. Lamar has made good on the hopes Dre had heading in to the 2010s and more. Given how much Lamar has done to prolong Dre's legacy with younger listeners, it makes sense that the doctor would be on his side during the Drake battle. But it was one talking point in particular, that placed Dr. Dre firmly in the anti-Drake camp.

Dre spoke on the battle during a recent appearance on the Unusual Suspects podcast. He told hosts Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell was behind Kendrick Lamar from day one. He kept quiet during the early stages of the battle. It was when Drake spoke on Lamar's family, though, that Dr. Dre felt the need to publicly give Lamar his endorsement. "I don’t want to get negative," he explained. "My whole sh*t is about being positive and moving forward and all that sh*t." He felt a rapper talking about another man's family was too far, though. "The fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, 'Ah, adios!.'"

Read More: Snoop Dogg Admits Dr. Dre Didn't Like That The Doggfather Brought Death Row Records

Dr. Dre Didn't Respect Drake Mentioning Family

Not only did Dr. Dre endorse Lamar, but he introduced "Not Like Us" during the iconic "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. The concert was a celebration of all things West Coast, and the producer made it clear he was proud of his protege. "I love that record," he said, when asked about "Not Like Us." Dr. Dre may seem like a minor player in the Lamar vs Drake battle. He was actually present during the formative years of both artists, though. Lamar and Drake are believed to have contributed songwriting to sessions for the hallowed D-R-E album Detox during the 2000s and early 2010s.

In the book The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory, author John Seabrook claims Drake was brought in to contribute verses. Drake previously alluded to writing for Dr. Dre when he was "around 19." Lamar, of course, has collaborated with Dre multiple times over the years. He even appeared on Compton, the album that came out instead of Detox, in 2015. It's safe to assume Dre is going to watching with a smile when Lamar takes the Super Bowl stage in February.

Read More: Dr Dre Admits That Today's Hip-Hop Doesn't Inspire Him

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Syndication: PalmSprings Music Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reveal How Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Unified The West Coast 4.1K
kendrick lamar the pop out review Reviews Kendrick Lamar Really Popped Out: The West Coast Is Back On Top 5.1K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Music Kendrick Lamar Criticized For Inviting Dr. Dre To “The Pop Out” Despite Abuse Allegations 5.7K
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Music Dre Dre Credits Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For Unifying Compton 4.4K