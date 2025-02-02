Drake's New Diamond-Eligible Songs Extend His Lead As Rapper With The Most Diamond Tracks

Drake is one of very few artists that can lose horribly and win incredibly at the same time. Despite all that went down so far as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle – and all that's left – he continues to resonate as one of the biggest musicians on the planet. The 6ix God's "Passionfruit" and "Started From The Bottom" tracks recently sold over 10 million units, making each of them eligible for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This extends his lead as the rapper with the most diamond tracks in history. In addition, The Boy kicked 2025 off by keeping his dominance as the most streamed Spotify MC.

With all this in mind, we imagine that Drake's "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia this February and March will take on an even more celebratory tone. He recently touched down in the area and even treated fans to a karaoke performance in Melbourne at a small club. It's heartening to see the Toronto superstar engage with fans in more low-key ways, especially without all the noise of the battle and his massive celebrity status.

Drake Extends His Diamond Lead

But along with these wins, there are also a lot of criticisms of Drake for his defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," so you can't find many measured Drizzy takes on the Internet these days. But some skeptics also came around to it, as DJ Akademiks recently revoked his critique and endorsed the legal move. This is after the media personality faced intense media scrutiny for some inappropriate sexual comments he made to a 15-year-old boy during a livestream. Overall, the discourse around this particular topic will probably continue to evolve and intensify until a court gives its ruling.

Meanwhile, amid alleged new disses from The Weeknd on his new album, Drake continues to soar above his competition in the numbers game. We'll see whether or not his newer catalog suffers significantly from these battle controversies either critically or commercially, but his established legacy hits will likely endure far beyond that beef's many diverging paths... Whether you like it or not.