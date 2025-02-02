Drake's New Diamond-Eligible Songs Extend His Lead As Rapper With The Most Diamond Tracks

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Boy's commercial dominance continues.

Drake is one of very few artists that can lose horribly and win incredibly at the same time. Despite all that went down so far as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle – and all that's left – he continues to resonate as one of the biggest musicians on the planet. The 6ix God's "Passionfruit" and "Started From The Bottom" tracks recently sold over 10 million units, making each of them eligible for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This extends his lead as the rapper with the most diamond tracks in history. In addition, The Boy kicked 2025 off by keeping his dominance as the most streamed Spotify MC.

With all this in mind, we imagine that Drake's "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia this February and March will take on an even more celebratory tone. He recently touched down in the area and even treated fans to a karaoke performance in Melbourne at a small club. It's heartening to see the Toronto superstar engage with fans in more low-key ways, especially without all the noise of the battle and his massive celebrity status.

Read More: Dr. Dre Reveals Which Drake Bars Angered Him During Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake Extends His Diamond Lead

But along with these wins, there are also a lot of criticisms of Drake for his defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," so you can't find many measured Drizzy takes on the Internet these days. But some skeptics also came around to it, as DJ Akademiks recently revoked his critique and endorsed the legal move. This is after the media personality faced intense media scrutiny for some inappropriate sexual comments he made to a 15-year-old boy during a livestream. Overall, the discourse around this particular topic will probably continue to evolve and intensify until a court gives its ruling.

Meanwhile, amid alleged new disses from The Weeknd on his new album, Drake continues to soar above his competition in the numbers game. We'll see whether or not his newer catalog suffers significantly from these battle controversies either critically or commercially, but his established legacy hits will likely endure far beyond that beef's many diverging paths... Whether you like it or not.

Read More: Drake Narrowly Beats Kendrick Lamar To Impressive Streaming Milestone

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 2.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Treats Fans To Intimate “Rich Baby Daddy” Performance In Melbourne 1123