Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," is officially eligible for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. According to Complex, the song has sold over 10 million copies since its release on May 4, 2024.

Lamar dropped the single as a climactic end to his viral battle with Drake, taking numerous shots at the Toronto rapper with the lyrics. The following February, he performed the song as part of his headlining set at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The song ended up sweeping all five of its Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

Fans on social media have been expectedly divided over the diamond certification update. "Am I hearing 8 eligible diamonds records ? Correct ? Oh ok, But don’t nobody listens to Kendrick…. Oh ok. But the streets don’t listen to Kendrick…. Oh ok," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "A DIAMOND diss track is crazy. i would be HELLA mad if a diss track against me went Diamond. i would crash tf out lol." One more wrote: "Drake already has 10 certified diamond. 9 more eligible."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National" Tour

Following the success of both Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" single as well as his 2024 album, GNX, he hit the road with his "luther" collaborator, SZA. Since kicking off the tour on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, the two have performed across the United States and Canada. On July 2, they began performing on the overseas leg of the tour with a show in Cologne, Germany.