DJ Akademiks Changes His Tune On Drake's UMG Lawsuit Following Bombardment Of Grooming Allegations

BY Zachary Horvath 7.6K Views
Latto Performs At History
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 07: Drake performs at History on November 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Akademiks felt Drizzy was backing himself into a corner.

DJ Akademiks has not been having the easiest go of it on the internet over the last week. Folks online have been unleashing on him after his nasty behavior toward a 15-year-old streamer, NourGxd. A moderator for PlaqueBoyMax, the young boy was getting presented a handful of sexual scenarios. For example, Akademiks asked him if he would have intercourse with another man and if he would pursue Max's sister who's over 18. Bystanders acted fast, labeling him a groomer and launching such allegations against him. Furthermore, fellow hip-hop content creator Scru Face Jean hurled some choice words at the pundit via a diss track called "AkaDiddy."

"Tell me again, what kind of men gon' sexualize a child? / Oh, you was trollin'? These the type of jokes that make you smile? / It's sickening, hе's fifteen, is that your type of style? / How you can't tell that boy was uncomfortablе? I wanted to box you down." Twitch, the platform that Akademiks and NourGxd were on at the time, banned the former "indefinitely." After taking some time to reflect on his actions (and initially not apologizing), he did wind up taking responsibility for what he had done. However, the hip-hop insider is already on thin ice with a lot of people, so it may be too late for him to change the narrative around him.

DJ Akademiks Understands Drake's POV

Because of the backlash, name calling, and allegations hurled at him, Akademiks is altering a past take he gave a couple of weeks ago. It pertains to Drake's most recent lawsuit against UMG in which The Boy accused the label of pushing the "false and malicious narrative" that he's a pedophile by promoting "Not Like Us." At first, Akademiks felt it was bad move because he saw the rapper effectively ruining his chances with any new music. "That doesn't tell them that when Drake wants to drop his next project, or Drake wants anything, that they have any incentive to keep promoting Drake's career to make him a bigger star while he's trying to take money outside of the contract from them. It doesn't make sense."

He continued, "I look at this and say well he might as well just tell us to prepare for a cold winter because I don't think we're getting no new music from him. I don't want that, so that's why I think it's bad." But now that he's gotten a taste of what Drake is dealing with, he's changing his tune. Overall, it sounds like he's really been going through it mentally. "I ain't going to lie to you, though, after everything that happened to me, I can't blame that n****. Bro, when n****s call you certain words -my n**** I ain't gon' lie to you that s*** will egt you su**idal." Ak then concluded, "And I feel like I'ma cool guy, but that s*** tested my core values, it's tested me as a man, so.... whatever I said about Drake with the lawsuit, ehhh take that s*** back."

