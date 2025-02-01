DJ Akademiks Changes His Tune On Drake's UMG Lawsuit Following Bombardment Of Grooming Allegations

DJ Akademiks has not been having the easiest go of it on the internet over the last week. Folks online have been unleashing on him after his nasty behavior toward a 15-year-old streamer, NourGxd. A moderator for PlaqueBoyMax, the young boy was getting presented a handful of sexual scenarios. For example, Akademiks asked him if he would have intercourse with another man and if he would pursue Max's sister who's over 18. Bystanders acted fast, labeling him a groomer and launching such allegations against him. Furthermore, fellow hip-hop content creator Scru Face Jean hurled some choice words at the pundit via a diss track called "AkaDiddy."

"Tell me again, what kind of men gon' sexualize a child? / Oh, you was trollin'? These the type of jokes that make you smile? / It's sickening, hе's fifteen, is that your type of style? / How you can't tell that boy was uncomfortablе? I wanted to box you down." Twitch, the platform that Akademiks and NourGxd were on at the time, banned the former "indefinitely." After taking some time to reflect on his actions (and initially not apologizing), he did wind up taking responsibility for what he had done. However, the hip-hop insider is already on thin ice with a lot of people, so it may be too late for him to change the narrative around him.

DJ Akademiks Understands Drake's POV

Because of the backlash, name calling, and allegations hurled at him, Akademiks is altering a past take he gave a couple of weeks ago. It pertains to Drake's most recent lawsuit against UMG in which The Boy accused the label of pushing the "false and malicious narrative" that he's a pedophile by promoting "Not Like Us." At first, Akademiks felt it was bad move because he saw the rapper effectively ruining his chances with any new music. "That doesn't tell them that when Drake wants to drop his next project, or Drake wants anything, that they have any incentive to keep promoting Drake's career to make him a bigger star while he's trying to take money outside of the contract from them. It doesn't make sense."