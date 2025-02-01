Ty Dolla Sign Previews "VULTURES 3" Song With Kanye West And Tyga

BY Elias Andrews 1400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West &amp; Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Sounds like the third album is coming.

VULTURES 3 is one of the strangest projects in hip hop history. It's been teased for over a year, yet it follows two albums thank rank among the most disappointing in the genre's history. Nobody really felt like Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign knocked it out of the park with VULTURES 1 or 2. Mostly because they didn't. Now, however, Ty Dolla Sign has decided to build up anticipation for the final entry in the trilogy. He went on stream with Tyga and previewed a new song that sounds surprisingly solid.

Ty Dolla Sign chopped it up with Tyga during a live stream. The two artists have worked together several times in the past. The notion of new music being previewed between the two of them is not shocking. It was shocking, however, to hear a new Kanye West collaboration. West has been tinkering with the rollout for his next solo album, BULLY. The idea of VULTURES 3 actually happening seemed to grow less likely with each passing day. The new song has revived interest in the album, though. It's called "Don't Kill the Party," which is a fascinating title given recent circumstances.

Read More: Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Sued For "VULTURES" Copyright Infringement

Ty Dolla Sign Claimed "VULTURES 3" Was "On The Way"

Kendrick Lamar recently dropped a single called "Watch the Party Die." It alluded to a changing of the guard, and the notion of watching corrupted institutions fall. "Don't Kill the Party," at least in title, seems to argue for the opposite. Kanye West has gone back and forth on several topics over the year. He was in full support of Lamar defeating Drake during their battle. Now, we're looking at a possible change. Either way, Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga vibed out to the new song. The pair were thrilled to play a new song on live stream.

This is not the only time that Ty Dolla Sign has tried to push VULTURES 3. The singer recently took to social media to assure fans that the third installment is coming. Regardless of what Kanye West says about its current status. Ty also provided an update on West's solo material. "Oh, that's my brother right there, man," Ty explained. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, BULLY on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go." Hopefully "on the way" means "soon."

Read More: Leon Thomas Thanks Drake And Ty Dolla Sign For Helping His Career Skyrocket

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Ty Dolla Sign Promises Fans That "VULTURES 3" With Kanye West Is On The Way... Again 2.0K
Druski's BET Awards After Party Music Ty Dolla Sign Confirms Kanye West Collaboration "Vultures 3" Is Still Coming And Will "Rip Heads Off" 3.5K
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam Music Travis Scott And Ty Dolla Sign Fuel Kanye West Album Rumors On IG 2.6K
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Submit For Grammy Consideration In Several Categories 2.0K