Ty Dolla Sign Previews "VULTURES 3" Song With Kanye West And Tyga

VULTURES 3 is one of the strangest projects in hip hop history. It's been teased for over a year, yet it follows two albums thank rank among the most disappointing in the genre's history. Nobody really felt like Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign knocked it out of the park with VULTURES 1 or 2. Mostly because they didn't. Now, however, Ty Dolla Sign has decided to build up anticipation for the final entry in the trilogy. He went on stream with Tyga and previewed a new song that sounds surprisingly solid.

Ty Dolla Sign chopped it up with Tyga during a live stream. The two artists have worked together several times in the past. The notion of new music being previewed between the two of them is not shocking. It was shocking, however, to hear a new Kanye West collaboration. West has been tinkering with the rollout for his next solo album, BULLY. The idea of VULTURES 3 actually happening seemed to grow less likely with each passing day. The new song has revived interest in the album, though. It's called "Don't Kill the Party," which is a fascinating title given recent circumstances.

Ty Dolla Sign Claimed "VULTURES 3" Was "On The Way"

Kendrick Lamar recently dropped a single called "Watch the Party Die." It alluded to a changing of the guard, and the notion of watching corrupted institutions fall. "Don't Kill the Party," at least in title, seems to argue for the opposite. Kanye West has gone back and forth on several topics over the year. He was in full support of Lamar defeating Drake during their battle. Now, we're looking at a possible change. Either way, Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga vibed out to the new song. The pair were thrilled to play a new song on live stream.

This is not the only time that Ty Dolla Sign has tried to push VULTURES 3. The singer recently took to social media to assure fans that the third installment is coming. Regardless of what Kanye West says about its current status. Ty also provided an update on West's solo material. "Oh, that's my brother right there, man," Ty explained. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, BULLY on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go." Hopefully "on the way" means "soon."