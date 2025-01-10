Leon Thomas Thanks Drake And Ty Dolla Sign For Helping His Career Skyrocket

This is an ironic duo to thank...

Leon Thomas has had a very prolific and interesting career journey, going from The Backyardigans to Victorious to a collaborative and solo powerhouse within the current realm of R&B. Moreover, he recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to speak on this journey and to give his props to two of his forefathers who really paved the way for him and helped him make his mark as a musical career. The Brooklyn native shouted Drake and Ty Dolla Sign out as two artists who really took him to the next level in the music industry.

"It's really interesting, I like to call it 'the Drake effect,'" Leon Thomas remarked when asked about his career's rise. "When I was working with Drake, all of a sudden, label executives who had known me for years were like, 'Eh, I think you can be an artist,' you know? And I was like, 'A'ight, okay.' So I kind of peeped that, and I said, 'Okay, well, let's just start kind of building this out.' But I knew I wanted that same formula that Drake had with Lil Wayne.

"And, you know, working with Ty Dolla $ign was a really smart move," Leon Thomas added. "Not only because he's just an amazing artist, but because it was just nice to have a mentor who had done it already. So he's just kind of like, 'Yo, try this, make sure the look has this,' you know? Even when it came to the music, like, 'Here's how you really format an album.' I'm definitely doing a lot of studying. You know, shout out to Ty Dolla $ign, for sure. He definitely, you know, saw something in me that a lot of label executives were not sure about, and it's cool to see it developing."