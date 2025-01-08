Drake Co-Signs Loe Shimmy's "Leave" Amidst LeBron James Drama

Aubrey never misses a hot artist.

Drake is busier than usual these days. The rapper is seemingly fending off insults and feuds from every direction. He's severed ties with former industry friends, and taken legal action against his record label, UMG. Drake is also in the midst of a confusing feud/non-feud with LeBron James. Despite the turmoil, though, Drake found time to co-sign an up-and-coming artist. The rapper has always had a knack for singling out artists with hitmaking potential, and he seemingly found another with Loe Shimmy.

Drake posted a comment on Loe Shimmy's new single, "Leave." He made it clear that he was extremely impressed with Shimmy's musical sensibility. "I tried to like this twice on god," he wrote. The comment was eventually pinned to Loe Shimmy's video. A quick listen of the song makes it clear as to why the 6 God connected with it. Shimmy gives the listener the same somber, nocturnal vibe that the best Drake songs do. Especially when it comes to the piano. "Leave" boasts an instrumental that one could easily hear the Toronto rapper on. We wouldn't be surprised to see him reach out for a remix.

Drake Claims He Tried To Like "Leave" Twice

Drake is in recording mode, and he's not afraid to show it. The rapper teased a new song with producer Conductor Williams before it was taken down by the label he's legally investigating. "Fighting Irish" sees him allegedly take shots at targets as varied as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and the aforementioned LeBron. Drake has also promised to release his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR at some point during 2025. If all that wasn't enough, Drizzy leaked snippets of three unreleased songs. One of which features PARTY. Loe Shimmy represents the first young artist that Drake has co-signed since Chino Pacas in 2024.